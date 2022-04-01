Indiana raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

In 2020, Indiana Department of Child Services was notified of 281 child fatalities. Fifty of those were confirmed to be from abuse or neglect.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services, along with The Villages of Indiana, is marking the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Our partners, providers, hospitals and schools – along with each of you – play such a vital role in keeping children safe, healthy and happy,” Gov. Eric Holcomb stated.

In 2020, Indiana Department of Child Services was notified of 281 child fatalities in which abuse or neglect was suspected to be a factor. Fifty of those were determined to be a direct result of caregiver maltreatment (22 were due to abuse, and 28 were due to neglect).

“Wearing blue or carrying and planting pinwheels and posting them on social media will raise awareness, but in and of themselves won’t stop harm from happening to children,” said Terry Stigdon, DCS Director. “We stop it by taking action.”

Indiana is a mandatory reporting state, which means anyone who suspects a child has been neglected or abused must – by state law – make a report.