Indiana DNR to stock state waters with thousands of channel catfish

Around 67,000 fish will be stocked in more than 130 fishing locations in the state by mid-November.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of catfish will be stocked in Indiana lakes and reservoirs this fall, Indiana DNR announced Monday.

DNR said around 67,000 channel catfish will be stocked in more than 130 public fishing sites across the state. The department said the fish will be 8 to 10 inches long, with some as long as 14 inches.

Hatcheries will begin harvesting the catfish this week, with plans to stock them in lakes and reservoirs by Nov. 15.

Indiana DNR said the bag limit for channel catfish is 10 each day, but there is no minimum size limit.