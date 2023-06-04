Bill dealing with student's names, pronouns moves along in legislature

House Bill 1608 prohibits teaching human sexuality in Pre-K through third grade, something that doesn’t happen in Indiana until at least fifth grade.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate debated and proposed amendments Thursday to a bill that would deal with the names and pronouns kids use at school and what they’re learning in the classroom.

House Bill 1608 prohibits teaching human sexuality in Pre-K through third grade, something that doesn’t happen in Indiana until at least fifth grade. Much of Thursday’s debate centered on the pronoun and name a student uses at school.

In the bill, if a student asks to use a different name or pronoun at school, at least one parent must be notified within five days. The original bill required parental consent.

Protection for teachers who refuse to use a student’s preferred name or pronoun was also removed from the bill, leaving that for school districts to decide how that kind of situation should be handled.

Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-District 40, proposed an amendment to allow a student to take back their request to change their name or pronoun, if they didn’t want the school to notify their parent.

“I think it’s common sense. I think it’s compassionate and I think it strikes a balance of both recognizing a parent’s rights, but honoring the dignity and respect of a child,” Yoder said.

“Now you’re saying the school gets to make the decision and I’m just going to pretend I didn’t hear you say that and I’m not going to tell your parents now because you said never mind. That’s even more disturbing,” said Sen. Liz Brown, R-District 15, of Yoder’s amendment, which was ultimately defeated.