Former ISP Trooper David Camm awarded $3M judgment against man convicted of killing his family

David Camm was convicted twice of murdering his wife, Kim, and the couple's two children, Bradley and Jill, but both convictions were later overturned.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A former Indiana State Police trooper who was wrongly convicted of killing his family has been awarded a $3 million judgment.

David Camm was convicted twice of murdering his wife, Kim, and the couple's two children, 7-year-old Bradley and 5-year-old Jill, but both convictions were later overturned. The bodies of the victims were found shot to death in their Georgetown, Indiana home on the night of Sept. 28, 2000.

Camm, now 59, served 13 years in prison before being exonerated in a third trial in October 2013.

Another man, Charles Boney Jr., was convicted of the murders in 2006 and sentenced to 225 years in prison.

On Wednesday, a Floyd County judge awarded three separate $1 million judgments - one for each of the family members killed - and ordered Boney to pay Camm to settle it, WAVE-TV reported.