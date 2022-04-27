Former Indiana trooper acquitted of family's murders receives multi-million dollar settlement

David Camm was convicted twice for the deaths of his wife and their two children before being acquitted during his third trial.

GEORGETOWN, Indiana — A former Indiana state trooper acquitted of killing his family will receive nearly $5 million in a settlement with the state of Indiana.

David Camm was convicted twice for the shooting deaths of his wife and their two children at their Georgetown, Indiana home in 2000. Those convictions were overturned and he was acquitted during his third trial in 2013 after the inclusion of new evidence.

Another man, Charles Boney was convicted for the murders of Kim, Bradley and Jill Camm in 2006.

After being cleared of the crime, Camm sued the state over claims of malicious prosecution. According to a statement released by Camm's attorney, he will receive $4.6 million in the settlement.

"There is not enough money in the world to compensate David Camm for what he has been through," Camm's attorney, Garry Adams, said in a statement."However, when you get right up to trial and the opposition is offering millions of dollars to settle any case, you have to listen."

With the settlement, Camm agrees to take no further legal action against the people involved in the case, including Indiana State Police and the state of Indiana.

In 2018, a U.S. District Court dismissed Camm’s lawsuit claiming he was a victim of unlawful investigation, arrest, and imprisonment. He was seeking $30 million in damages, in addition to fees and costs.

The lawsuit was brought against members of the Indiana State Police, prosecutors, and other officials.

