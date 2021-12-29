Gov. Holcomb unveils priorities for Indiana in 2022 Next Level Agenda

The agenda focuses on economic development, education, public health, community development and good government service.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb's 2022 Next Level Agenda focuses on economic development, education, public health, community development and good government service.

“The 2022 Next Level Agenda builds a foundation for a healthier state,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These priorities will cultivate a more competitive environment to attract new economic development opportunities, establish better access to public health resources and help connect Hoosiers to better employment and training opportunities. Our efforts will advance Indiana’s reputation as a state Hoosiers want to live, work, play, study and stay.”

Here is a breakdown of the five categories that are administrative priorities for Holcomb:

Economic development

Holcomb's administration wants to end the business personal property tax on new equipment and modernize the Indiana Economic Development Corporation toolkit to:

Create a new funding mechanism to more competitively invest in transformational economic development opportunities

Provide greater flexibility within our existing economic tax credit incentive programs

Incentivize and attract more remote worker jobs to Indiana.

Holcomb also plans to collaborate with legislative leaders to make sure more than 900,000 Hoosiers receive the automatic taxpayer refund.

Education, training and workforce development

Holcomb wants to focus on strengthening early learning opportunities to help children prepare for kindergarten. The Department of Education will establish an Office of Kindergarten Readiness to work with the early childhood team at the Family and Social Services Administration and a revised Early Learning Advisory Committee on kindergarten readiness.

A new school performance dashboard called "Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed" that will focus on how students are building skills for success beyond the classroom.

DOE is also building a teacher supply-and-demand marketplace to connect educators with job opportunities in Indiana.

The state is also strengthening its data-driven public workforce system to better connect unemployed Hoosiers with employers, jobs and training programs.

Public health and wellness development

The Holcomb administration will work with community partners to create easier access to people in need of mental health services, building awareness and expanding education and growing the workforce in mental health.

The agenda also includes expanding data collection surrounding sudden unexplained infant deaths. The hope is to better understand causes and better support future programming and services.

Community development

A grant program will be developed to strengthen cybersecurity efforts for local governments.

The $500 million READI program calls for continued progress on capital projects that were authorized in the current budget and building better infrastructure to connect communities for future generations by completing roads, trails, broadband and facility projects.

Good government service

Holcomb's administration wants to take action on regulatory and statutory changes recommended by a third-party review of the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Those include:

Working with legislative leaders to enhance membership of the Law Enforcement Training Board to include more civilians as well as all satellite academy directors as voting members

Establishing personnel at the Law Enforcement Training Board to expand development and oversight of statewide training and curriculum that includes implicit bias and cultural awareness

Developing a strategic plan for Indiana State Police to accomplish recruiting and diversity goals

Modernizing state law enforcement information systems to better track and analyze performance metrics