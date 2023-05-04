Banned book amendment slipped into Senate bill during House Education Committee

SB 380 originally looked at education-related topics, but now includes an amendment that would create a process to challenge books at schools and public libraries.

INDIANAPOLIS — The heated debate about banned books was back at the forefront at the Statehouse Wednesday.

Language from Senate Bill 12 was slipped into Senate Bill 380 during the Indiana House Education Committee hearing.

SB 380 originally looked at education-related topics like school dress code and graduation rate, but now includes an amendment that would create a process to challenge books at schools and public libraries.

It would also remove a criminal defense for librarians that distribute material deemed harmful or obscene to minors.

The committee debated the amendment for four hours.

Those for the amendment say it’s about parental rights and protecting kids. Those against it say it will do more harm than good.

“When I drop my son off at school and he goes into a school library, I don’t know what is there. So, it takes away my opportunity as a parent to be able to see what is going on,” said Rep. Jake Teshka, R-District 7.

“Passing this would threaten a student’s right to read, learn and share from viewpoint-based censorship. Schools and libraries are already understaffed and overworked. Let’s not impose further, unnecessary government restrictions that will make their jobs even harder,” said Sarah Kumfer, the director of public policy and advocacy for Marion County Commission on Youth.

Currently, the amendment says librarians in schools can face a level 6 felony, which carries a sentence of 6 to 2 1/2 years in jail if they distribute any material considered to be harmful or obscene to minors.

SB 12 was advanced by Senate lawmakers back in February. So far, it has not received another hearing.