Machine gun switches will become illegal under Indiana bill

Police say the switches can convert a semi-automatic gun into one that shoots continuously while the trigger is pressed, firing dozens of shots within a few seconds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers have given final approval to a proposal that would make it illegal for anyone to possess devices for adapting a firearm into a machine gun.

The Indiana House voted 71-23 on Monday in favor of a bill expanding state law to include so-called Glock switches that are already illegal under federal law. Police officials say such switches can convert a semi-automatic gun into one that shoots continuously while the trigger is pressed, firing dozens of bullets within a few seconds.

The state Senate previously approved the proposal, which now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for a decision on whether to sign it into law.

Supporters said the broader state law was needed so local police don't need to rely on federal prosecutors pressing charges in such cases. If it takes effect, people with such gun switches could face felony charges under the state law making machine gun possession illegal.

Republican Sen. Aaron Freeman said last month that such switches can be made on 3-D printers, endangering police officers and bystanders with "very little expense, with very little effort."