2 people dead in northwestern Indiana boating incident

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office are investigating a boating incident that resulted in two deaths.
Officials were called to a private body of water near US 421 and Interstate 94 Sunday afternoon on a report of two people falling in the water while fishing.
Officials found two deceased men during their search. Their identities have not been released at this time.
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office also assisted with the investigation.