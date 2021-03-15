2 people dead in northwestern Indiana boating incident

Officials were called to a private body of water near US 421 and Interstate 94 Sunday afternoon on a report of two people falling in the water while fishing.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office are investigating a boating incident that resulted in two deaths.

Officials found two deceased men during their search. Their identities have not been released at this time.