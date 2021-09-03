Firefighters recover body from Ohio River near Evansville

A tugboat operator spotted the body in the river near the Newburgh Dam.

NEWBURGH, Ind. — Firefighters recovered a body found in the Ohio River near Evansville Monday.

According to Indiana DNR, a tugboat operator called to report an apparent body found in the water near the Newburgh Dam around 1:20 p.m. The Newburgh Fire Department responded to the call and recovered the body.

Conservation officers are investigating the discovery of the victim, who has not yet been identified. The department said investigators are working to identify the person using fingerprints and x-rays.

Authorities told WFIE-TV in Evansville the victim is male.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, March 10.

Conservation officers do not believe foul play was involved in the victim's death. Anyone with information about the case can call ICO Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.