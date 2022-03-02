ISP responding to dozens of crashes in storm

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said it's not uncommon to have around 200 crashes during a winter storm like central Indiana is experiencing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police had its fair share of problems Thursday, including accidents, slide-offs and assisting drivers with various issues. 13News got a front row seat, riding along with ISP Sgt. John Perrine on I-465. It didn't take long before Perrine had to pull off.

"I only had to be on the highway for a mile and a half, and I still got stuck from Keystone to Meridian," said one driver.

Perrine pulled over and used a shovel to try and dig him out.

"We just need some more hands to help push," said Perrine.

He and Lt. Josh Watson pushed the car down the middle of the interstate. Still, it was difficult for the car to gain traction, because his tires had little tread left.

.@ISPIndianapolis pushing a car up hill to help driver gain traction. It was stuck for a while. Driver tells us he’s only been on 465 for a mile or so. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/7Pcfc1Fhdn — Gina Glaros (@ginaglaros) February 3, 2022

Minutes before that, Perrine noticed a semi passing us.

"You see, I've got a semi going by me here. That driver is apparently driving as fast as he feels like he safely can," Perrine said.

That semi had to stop ahead on an exit ramp. Perrine pulled over.

"Just want to make sure you're OK," Perrine said.

"I don't know how to drive so good. So, I'm just taking my time," the semi driver replied.

Perrine also helped a driver clear off their back window.

"All of your windows, not just your front windshield or half of your front windshield. Some people just put a hole big enough they can see out," Perrine said. He said being able to see all around your vehicle is important so you know what's happening from every direction.

All of this happened in a short period of time, and he's still thankful most listened to to advanced warnings.

"It's not uncommon to have upwards of 200 crashes in a storm like this. Because so many people stayed home and there's less traffic on the roads, really optimistic that number's going to be lower this year," Perrine said.

As of Thursday afternoon, ISP had seen 45 crashes, 22 slide-offs and had 28 assist calls.