Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a 52-48 vote.

INDIANAPOLIS — Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election.

Monday's 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement regarding the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Judge Barrett:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is another in a long line of Hoosiers prepared to make our state proud at the federal level. I’m confident her experience and intellect will continue to guide her as she welcomes this new, awesome responsibility. I wish her all the best as she serves our nation on the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Senator Todd Young voted to confirm Judge Barrett. He released the following statement:

“Tonight, I proudly cast my vote for Supreme Court nominee, and fellow Hoosier, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Throughout the confirmation process, Judge Barrett has more than proven her credentials to sit on the highest court in the land. This is a proud day for Indiana, as one of our own will soon be sworn in as the next Supreme Court Associate Justice.”

Senator Mike Braun released a statement saying in part:

"While Justice Barrett will be a positive role model to young girls across the country, she is also the only sitting justice who did not receive her law degree from Harvard or Yale and a motivational figure for everyone in middle America. [...] Throughout her nearly one hundred written opinions on the appellate court, I can promise you that Justice Barrett has proven that she is a strong Constitutionalist who will not cut the American people out of their own government by treating the Supreme Court as a third policymaking chamber of Congress. [...] I have full confidence Justice Barrett will protect these freedoms as the Founders intended."

Hoosiers should be proud to have Amy Coney Barrett representing our state, and I believe from her sterling record on the bench to her life rooted in the values of faith, family, and community, she will make Americans proud as a Justice of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/MwLQg0X9Ph — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) October 27, 2020

Congratulations,#ACB! Thank you, @SenToddYoung & @SenatorBraun for voting to confirm! We’re proud that another common sense Hoosier has been chosen to fill such a critical role. pic.twitter.com/CS0NtrwDWs — Indiana GOP (@indgop) October 27, 2020