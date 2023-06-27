Indiana domestic violence shelters receive $500,000 grant

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute unveiled the 25 organizations that will each receive a portion of the allocated funds.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced on June 28 that a $500,000 grant was awarded to 25 non-profit domestic violence shelters across the state.

Thanks to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Social Services Block Grant Program, the 25 qualifying shelters will each receive a portion of the $500,000 total.

"Access to safe accommodation and shelter, along with survivor-centered support, is essential to breaking the cycle of violence and helping survivors begin to recover," said Kim Lambert, ICJI Victim Services Director. "These services provide a safe space to heal, access to resources, and the support survivors need to rebuild their lives. We must continue to invest in these services so that everyone has the opportunity to live free from violence."

Beginning in July, the organizations will be able to access the funds to help offset costs of operational expenses.

Since 1981, the SSBG has provided funding for social services that has been tailored to each state's individual needs. Indiana's funding is distributed to the Department of Child Services.

Below is a list of Indianapolis-area shelters and how much money they have received through the grant. For a complete list of every shelter and their share of the $500,000, click here.

A Better Way Services, Inc., Delaware Co., $17,500

Sheltering Wings Center For Women, Hendricks Co., $19,000

Alternatives Incorporated of Madison County, Madison Co., $30,700

The Julian Center, Inc., Marion Co. $35,000

The Salvation Army, Marion Co. $11,500

Middle Way House, Inc., Monroe Co. $23,100