Domestic violence advocates note rise in guns used against victims

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious action plan to save lives is being put together coinciding with the latest report from the Domestic Violence Network.

The number of cases that ended in death has advocates feeling they have to do something about it.

Reading from her own book about her real life experiences, domestic violence survivor Danyette Smith is left feeling some kind of way, especially knowing she's not alone as a victim.

"That makes me feel terrified for them," Smith said.

Smith is one of the authors of the book, "When A Woman's Fed Up." She shared years of photos showing her bright smile. But behind that smile and her Hollywood-style sunglasses, abuse escalated, leaving Smith feeling her life was at stake.

"It wasn't until a gun was put to my head that I knew that death could be knocking at my door," she said.

Smith feels the right door opened when her college professor helped her with an escape plan.

But doors like that don't always open for domestic violence victims. That's why advocates feel like they need action based on a recent report.

"2018 and 2019, we had 65% of our domestic violence homicides used a gun," said Kelly McBride, executive director at the Domestic Violence Network. "Then in 2020, we saw in 73% of domestic violence homicides a gun was used."

McBride feels their campaign can get judges and lawmakers on the same page about guns used in domestic violence.

"It makes me feel angry and sad, because it's preventable," McBride said.

Preventable is how Smith feels, too, especially from the feeling she gets from reading her own words.