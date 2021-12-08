Domestic violence survivor urges victims to make the call

"I always have ongoing counseling," a survivor said. "I tell people it's necessary."

INDIANAPOLIS — When news spread about the latest domestic violence police run ending in gunfire, it triggered memories for Suzette Sweatt, a survivor of domestic violence.

"I always have ongoing counseling," Sweatt said. "I tell people it's necessary."

It's been years since Sweatt had to escape with her young children from her abuser. For years, she kept silent about the abuse with hopes her abuser would change, and sometimes convinced herself he would change.

After escaping her situation after having a gun put in her mouth by her abuser, Sweatt has never stopped urging victims to make the call for help.

"That one time that you think that you are not going to make that call is the one you really need to make, so I tell people don't devalue the call," Sweatt said. "

Someone called 911 about a disturbance on Bayview Club Drive Wednesday night.

Metro officers found a mother and child injured from gunfire. Three other children escaped the apartment unharmed, according to IMPD. A Metro officer was shot in the leg.

IMPD will identify the officer to the public once they have completed a threat assessment to make sure doing so won't jeopardize the officer or his family's safety.

IMPD knows the tragedy of domestic violence all too well. They lost Officer Breann Leath to gun violence after she responded to a family disturbance.

"It's never to late to make the call," said Sgt. David Lindsey.

Lindsey is a veteran IMPD officer with about 30 years of experience. He helps run the department's domestic violence unit and has an office inside the Julian Center for Women and Children on North Meridian Street. He, too, urges victims to pick up the phone.

"In order to get the help, you've got to make the call, and whether you think it's too late, it's only a phone call," he said.

Lindsey said since domestic violence impacts the entire family, including children, making the call for help now could mean avoiding a future 911 call, like in Wednesday's incident.

Sweatt couldn't agree more, after living the nightmare and wanting to get help but being afraid.

"Looking at the situation yesterday, it didn't turn out so well," said Sweatt. "Maybe not as bad for the officer and the mother and child, but definitely not for the suspect."

Besides being a proponent of The Julian Center, which can help keep families together as they leave abusive situations, Lindsey is also a strong supporter of help organizations like The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Wheeler Mission.

Anyone in a domestic violence situation who needs help can take advantage of the following resources free of charge.