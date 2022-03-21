Holcomb vetoes trans girls sports ban, says the bill 'falls short'

In a letter to House Speaker Todd Huston, Holcomb detailed his concerns about the bill and said that he vetoed it because, "for me, this current bill falls short."

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed a controversial bill that would ban transgender girls from playing on K-12 girls' sports teams, saying that the bill "leaves too many questions unanswered" and puts schools at risk of being sued.

If Holcomb would have signed the bill, Indiana would have joined at least 10 other GOP-led states in adopting such bans.

In his letter, Holcomb said in several of the states that passed similar bans, lawsuits have been filed or have threatened to be filed. He added that even before this bill was introduced, a lawsuit was filed in Indiana in federal court by a middle school student who wanted to play in the school sports team of their choice.

He also applauded the Indiana High School Athletic Association's (IHSAA) decade-old policy that he says has done "an admirable job" maintaining fairness and consistency in all sports.

"Nowhere in the testimony on this legislation was a critique leveled against their model on how to govern this and other complex matters," Holcomb wrote.

Holcomb said one of the reasons he vetoed the bill was out of concern about how it would be difficult to maintain this same level of consistency and fairness in every school district across the state if HB 1041 went into law.

"Student-athletes could be treated differently according to which school they attend and compete for," Holcomb wrote. "Frustration of students, parents and administrators will likely follow."