Indiana lawmakers debate bill that would ban transgender girls from girls' sports teams at school

INDIANAPOLIS — A controversial bill in the Indiana legislature is causing division among Hoosiers after a hearing Wednesday.

House Bill 1041 would ban transgender girls from girls' sports teams at school.

"Female athletes deserve fair competition and an even playing field. This bill ensures just that, a fair and equal opportunity to compete for Hoosiers now and in the future," said Rep. Michelle Davis, R-District 58.

One high school student named Clair believes the bill is about more than just sports.

"This bill is just another example of thinly veiled bigotry that is disguised by protecting women," said Clair.

Supporters of HB 1041 said it's about protecting the integrity of female sports.

Others believe this bill sends a harmful message to transgender youth.

"It's a great overstep to say that every transgender girl is going to have some magical athletic ability. They are just as capable to be just as bad as I am. I am not concerned or overwhelmed," said Clair.

Others believe the proposal is another example of lawmakers making an issue out of a nonissue.

"Every year, these bills are justified by the same doomsday predictions, telling people we are going to invade, whether it's your bathrooms, locker rooms or sports team. There is no place in Indiana where trans girls have taken over sports teams," said Kit Malone.