Teachers, educators rally for increased funding for Indiana public schools

Those who spoke and attended Monday's event want to see more funding put toward public education.

INDIANAPOLIS — People rallied at the Statehouse on Monday for an increase in funding at Indiana's public schools.

The Indiana Coalition for Public Education (ICPE) hosted a Day of Action in support of public education.

The Day of Action included a faux bake sale that ICPE said was meant to illustrate "how all public schools lose funding because of vouchers and ESAs."

The event also featured speakers like former Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary), and Dr. Patricia Payne, an educator with specialties in diversity and inclusion curriculum.

Teachers, students, parents and school board members also spoke.

Their message? The state needs to allocate more money to public schools.

They said more than $313 million will go to private and charter schools this year.

Dr. Patricia Payne said the funding for Indiana public schools is inadequate.

Those who spoke and attended Monday's event want to see those funds going toward public education. And, Payne said, they're willing to strongly advocate for it.

"I am here to tell you, we must not, we cannot back down or give up. I can tell by looking at this crowd that we will not be giving up. Bring it on. Bring it on," she said while speaking to a crowd in the Statehouse's South Atrium.

Members of the ICPE said they are monitoring bills that will impact funding or the classroom this session.

While the rally was being held in the South Atrium, another discussion pertaining to education was being had inside a House committee chamber.

House Bill 1608, which would require teachers to tell parents if a student changes their gender identity or preferred name, passed out of committee Monday.

A vociferous crowd lingered outside the House chamber through hours of testimony, cheering opponents of the measure and booing Republican lawmakers who back it.

Opponents of the bill said it would alienate LGBTQ students, particularly transgender youth, and possibly force kids to come out to their parents.

Republican Rep. Michelle Davis authored the bill. She said it would "empower Hoosier parents by reinforcing that they’re in the driver’s seat when it comes to introducing sensitive topics to their children."

The bill would only apply to public schools and would prohibit them from disciplining teachers or staff who use “a name, pronoun, title, or other word to identify a student that is consistent with the student’s legal name."