New YMCA license plates coming to Indiana BMV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana drivers will soon be able to support YMCA's throughout the state with a specialty license plate.

Proceeds from purchases of the new YMCA plate will benefit the Y's programs in youth development and personal growth and engagement and provide access to health and wellness programs across Indiana.

The plates, which feature a big blue and purple Y, will be available beginning Jan. 3, 2022, for passenger cars and motorcycles. You can order the plate on the Indiana BMV website or in person at any BMV branch.

Wade Hampton, Chief Executive Officer for the Indiana Alliance of YMCAs, said, “We are excited about this opportunity to give everyone the chance to help us support our communities. Support for this effort will help our young people find their voices and lead healthier lives.”