Indiana AG sues property owner, management over dangerous apartment conditions

The companies are accused of allowing the apartments to fall into such poor conditions that the tenants' health and welfare were in danger.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit Tuesday against two companies over dangerous and unlawful living conditions at two Indianapolis apartment complexes.

Aloft Mgt, LLC, which manages Lakeside Pointe Apartments, and Fox Lake AHF, Inc., which owns both Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club Apartments, are named in the suit. The state argues the companies allowed the apartments to fall into conditions that endangered the health and welfare of thousands of residents.

After a yearlong investigation, Rokita is asking for a third-party receiver to take control over the companies' finances, remove their board of directors and try to correct the various issues residents have faced.

The investigation found residents at Lakeside Pointe have had to deal with multiple fires, lack of heat and air conditioning, mold, and other issues making the apartments inhabitable. The lawsuit also claims Aloft has been illegally operating without the appropriate real estate license.

The Marion County Public Health Department has issued more than 600 violations to Fox Lake since 2017 for problems including mold, lack of hot water, and plumbing and sewage issues.

In June, residents at the two complexes were at risk of having their water disconnected after Citizens Energy Group notified property managers of a large unpaid balance. According to Rokita's office, the bill was for $1 million.

"When landlords and property managers fail to meet their basic obligation to provide tenants with safe and secure housing, my office won't hesitate to take action to hold them accountable and seek justice for Hoosiers who've been wronged," Rokita said in a news release.