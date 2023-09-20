Lawrence is a community facing challenges and opportunities

With a population of 50,000 people, the city is 51% white, 26% Black and 16% Hispanic.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Nearly a million people live in Marion County.

13News is dedicated to covering the issues, challenges and successes for its communities.

In order to give you the full picture, 13News will be starting a segment called IN Lawrence. It involves a yearlong commitment to be in the community each week, bringing you the people, the businesses, the culture, the history, the successes and sometimes the setbacks.

Lawrence is a microcosm of Marion County. With a population of 50,000 people, the city is 51% white, 26% Black and 16% Hispanic. The median income is $64,000 and the median age is 34 years old.

The issues facing Lawrence is an indicator of what Marion County is facing as a whole.

For example, a business owner trying to keep a legacy establishment going amidst an evolving city.

When the doors slide open at Matthews Bicycles, customers are immediately hit with a sense of comfort. The walls are filled with bikes, tires and accessories. You can't help but smell the new rubber with every inhale.

“It’s nice to have this tight community around this area that keeps an eye out for us as well as us doing as best we can for them,” said employee Steve Southwood.

Trying to walk through the shop and you'll find a bicycle within almost every square foot. Only the lounge area opens up with a soda machine, coffee and comfy couches.

This is exactly the “vibe” Southwood has helped culminate at the shop where he's worked for 30 years – located just west of I-465 on Pendleton Pike.

The business has been serving Lawrence for nearly 50 years.

"We're right here in an urban area close to urban amenities, but we still have that small town vibe...that small town feel. I can walk into Matthews Bicycle shop here, and I feel like I'm talking to friends,” said Gary Woodruff, deputy chief of media relations and communications for the Lawrence Police Department.

While Matthews Bicycles has stood steady over the decades, the city it calls home has dramatically changed.

Home to one of the state’s largest school districts – and home to the Fort Benjamin Harrison military base (aka Fort Ben) – the city has been described by many residents as a “melting pot” of different cultures, economies and people.

Woodruff is a longtime resident of Lawrence, a former police chief and a part of the city since 2000.

“Lawrence has evolved quite a bit,” Woodruff said.

Like any community, Lawrence has had successes and setbacks. Those who work and live here, like Woodruff, say it's all part of a story they're still proud to tell.

“Along with some of that growth comes challenge. But anytime there's challenge, there's also opportunity that goes along with that,” Woodruff said.