IMPD: New York Street crash claims two lives

INDIANAPOLIS — A near-east side crash involving a car and a motorcycle claimed two lives Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the intersection of New York Street & Wallace Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a serious crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling "at a high rate of speed eastbound on E. New York Street and struck a vehicle going northbound on Wallace," according to IMPD.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified by police only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car, an adult female, was taken to a hospital but later died.

A passenger in the car was transported to a hospital for treatment.

While the investigation is ongoing, IMPD said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision.