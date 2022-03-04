IMPD searching for 64-year-old man who went missing after leaving hospital

Terry Clemmon went missing March 2 at Methodist Hospital, where he left without receiving full medical attention.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 64-year-old man.

Terry Clemmon went missing March 2 at Methodist Hospital, where he left without receiving full medical attention. Clemmon may not be able to speak.

He is described as 5’11", 196 pounds and has gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, dark blue sweatshirt, and black boots.

If you know where he is, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.