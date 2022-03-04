Rick Alvis stepping back after 32 years as CEO of Wheeler Mission

Rick Alvis will continue in his current leadership role until a successor is found and will then remain a part of Wheeler Mission as a supportive partner.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wheeler Mission is launching a search for a new CEO after the current CEO for the last 32 years is looking to step back.

Until a successor is named, Rick Alvis will continue in his current leadership role. The search for a new CEO is being done with the help of FaithSearch Partners, a Texas-based Christian search firm, and it is expected to take months.

“Leading Wheeler Mission alongside a team of dedicated staff members has been the greatest honor of my professional and personal journey,” Alvis said. “We’ve had many milestones over the last 30 years that have resulted in expanded services and geographic reach. I’m hopeful for the future of Wheeler Mission and am confident our devoted search team will find the best successor to continue our Christ-driven mission.”

When Alvis came to Wheeler Mission in 1990, it had 17 employees and a budget of $700,000. Today, Wheeler mission employees about 175 people and has an annual budget of $16 million.

Under Alvis’ leadership, Wheeler Mission expanded its reach by merging with The Care Center in 2001, Lighthouse Mission in 2006 and Backstreet Mission in Bloomington in 2015.

Alvis also oversaw the capital campaign that led to Wheeler Mission’s Center for Women & Children, which opened in August 2021 and serves 367 women and children a day.

“We have an enormous amount of gratitude toward the Alvis family and are deeply thankful for their years of service and dedication to individuals and families in need,” said Jim Fountain, chairman of the Wheeler Mission Board of Directors. “They created a strong foundation for the Mission, and Rick’s successor will build on their legacy by staying true to our mission of providing Christ-centered programs and services for people who are experiencing homelessness.”

“Julie and I will still be committed to Wheeler Mission,” Alvis said. “We are thankful and blessed by the support we have received over the years and have every faith the executive leadership team will find a committed, prayerful successor.”

Once Alvis' successor is found, he will remain a part of Wheeler Mission as a supportive partner.