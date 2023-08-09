Hundreds of new no-turn-on-red signs to be installed in Indy Thursday

The sign installations are meant to curb reckless driving and increase pedestrian safety.

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the Indianapolis City-County Council's overwhelming approval for new "no-turn-on-red" signs to be placed throughout the city, the Department of Public Works announced Aug. 9 that the city will begin installing the signs as early as Aug. 10.

The measure, which was passed in early June, is intended to curb reckless driving throughout the city and keep pedestrians safe.

The DPW said that they expect "hundreds" of signs to be installed beginning Thursday, but they do not have an accurate tally of how many signs will be installed.

Per the ordinance, the DPW is required to post the location of where each no-turn-on-red sign will be placed.