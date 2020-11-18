Hamilton Southeastern moves to virtual instruction for Pre-K through sixth grade

The board will reassess the change by early December.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Hamilton Southeastern school board has approved a move to send students in Pre-K through sixth grade to virtual instruction beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.

They will stay virtual through Dec. 4.

In a release, administrators said the decision was made because the district continues to have problems finding substitute teachers to fill in for quarantined faculty.

“We understand how difficult this is for students, staff and families. Please know that we remain committed to serving the school community through this pandemic,” the release said.

The board will reassess the situation for Pre K-6 prior to December 4.

Students in grades 7-12 will continue to be 100 percent virtual until winter break.

For families in need of child care, the Fishers YMCA will be offering an all-day care option at Riverside Intermediate School from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness released a statement following the announcement, saying he was unaware of the decision and is concerned about how some families will be able to handle the closures on such short notice:

"Neither my administration nor our health department were aware of HSE’s decision to move PK-6 education to 100% virtual learning. We have worked tirelessly to keep our schools open and have publicly stated that we believe schools should be open. In fact, today we intended to announce the opening of an additional COVID-19 testing site dedicated to any student or staff member at HSES that had been exposed. I am extremely concerned about the burden that this will cause parents with a mere 48-hour notice for closure. My commitment to our residents is that I will do all that we can to see our schools open again."

OFFICIAL UPDATE: The Board of School Trustees has voted to move students PreK-6 to 100% Virtual Instruction, effective on Thurs., Nov. 19 through Fri., Dec. 4. A Skylert has been sent with additional details. Please be on the lookout as more information is released. — HSE Schools (@HSESchools) November 17, 2020