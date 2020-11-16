Indiana coronavirus updates: Tightened restrictions in Marion County begin Monday; central Indiana schools make changes

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Nov. 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Tightened restrictions in Marion County begin Monday

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke last week and said the positivity rate in Marion County is above the 10 percent threshold and now requires additional mitigation.

The following changes go into effect Monday, Nov. 16:

Indoor capacity will be reduced to 25 percent for bars and entertainment venues, although outdoor capacity will continue to be allowed up to 100 percent.

Restaurant capacity will remain at 50 percent indoors with outdoor capacity at 100 percent.

Self-service buffets and salad bars are banned.

Karaoke is banned.

Maximum party size at tables, restaurants and bars is reduced to six people.

The midnight closure requirement that previously applied to bars, restaurants and clubs will now be extended to all non-essential hospitality and entertainment businesses, including live entertainment venues.

Special or seasonal events, such as concerts, movie screenings, fairs, festivals, conventions, weddings, wedding receptions or sporting events, are now limited to 50 people. They may include more than 50 people only if the event has an approved safety plan from the Marion County Public Health Department. This is a reduction from the current 250-person limit. All other social gatherings of more than 25 people are not allowed.

Religious centers are limited to 75 percent capacity.

Cultural venues, music venues, museums, tourism sites and other non-essential tourism venues are reduced to 25 percent capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers, as well as private clubs and fraternal organizations, are reduced to 25 percent indoor capacity.

Marion County will now require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for a visit to any long-term care facility.

Wayne Township schools move to virtual learning Monday

All K-12 students in Wayne Township schools will go back to virtual learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16.

This comes after Mayor Joe Hogsett announced all Marion County schools must return to e-learning by Nov. 30.

Hamilton Southeastern schools begin new schedule Monday

Hamilton Southeastern schools are implementing a new schedule Monday, Nov. 16:

Grades pre-K-4 will remain 100 percent in-person.

Grades 5-6 will remain hybrid (50/50).

Grades 7-12 will move to 100 percent virtual.

The new schedule will remain in place through Dec. 18.

The timeline for the adjustments is subject to change, the district said in a message to families.

Connersville High School begins hybrid schedule Monday

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, Connersville High School students will work on a hybrid schedule until Thanksgiving Break.

Elementary and middle schools will continue to operate on a regular basis. The Whitewater Career Center will also remain open.

High school students moved to e-learning last Tuesday after positive cases or exposure to COVID-19 in the school continued to rise.

Scott Collins, superintendent of the Fayette County School Corporation, said the number of absent students due to quarantines or illnesses is beyond the threshold recommended by the state.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 11.03 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 246,000 deaths and 4.17 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 54.37 million confirmed cases with more than 1.31 million deaths and 34.95 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

JUST WEAR THE MASK. Cover your mouth AND nose. Stay 6 feet from others. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can. #COVID19 cases are rising fast. If we don’t act together and do what we can to slow the spread, thousands more could die.



Costco's new mask mandate begins Monday

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, Costco will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield at all locations.

Only children under 2 years old are exempt from the policy change. Costco originally said those with a medical condition were exempt as well, but that is no longer the case.

In a statement made by president and CEO Craig Jelinek on the Costco Wholesale website, he says if someone has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield to enter the store.

Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or shield.

"The updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience," Jelinek said in the statement. "Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees. Thank you for your cooperation and support."

The Costco website says for members who are unable to wear a mask or face covering, delivery options are available online.

Chicago's new stay-at-home advisory begins Monday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 10-person limit on social gatherings in the nation's third-largest city begins Monday, Nov. 16 — fresh restrictions aimed at fighting a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Lightfoot implored Chicagoans to "cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans," saying the skyrocketing cases show no signs of slowing and urgent steps are needed immediately.