Growing Places Indy is relaunching its summer youth program

Young Grow Getters is a great opportunity for students to learn about agriculture and sustainable farming.

INDIANAPOLIS — An urban farming program, called Young Grow Getters, will be taking place this summer for young adults age 16 to 18.

It will teach students about sustainable farming, culinary arts, food production, and technology.

Young Grow Getters is a paid six-week program that allows high school students to gain hands-on farming experience and to engage with the local food system.

They will learn about crop planning, organic growing practices and food safety.

Students will also receive a raised bed garden to tend and will then be able to take home produce each week.