Greenwood man killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Greenwood man died Sunday after a crash in Wayne County.

Police said they responded to a single car crash on State Road 38 near King Road northwest of Richmond around 9:15 a.m.

Police said 21-year-old Justin Schmichel died after his Honda Civic drifted off the south side of the State Road 38, struck a guardrail, and wedged between two trees.

Police said Schmichel was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The Wayne County coroner believes the crash happened around 2 a.m.