Greenwood man killed in Wayne County crash

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened Sunday around 2 a.m.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Greenwood man died Sunday after a crash in Wayne County. 

Police said they responded to a single car crash on State Road 38 near King Road northwest of Richmond around 9:15 a.m. 

Police said 21-year-old Justin Schmichel died after his Honda Civic drifted off the south side of the State Road 38, struck a guardrail, and wedged between two trees.

Police said Schmichel was ejected from the car and died at the scene. 

The Wayne County coroner believes the crash happened around 2 a.m.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

