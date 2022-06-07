Trucker to plead guilty and be sentenced in Indiana crash that killed 4 children

Corey Robert Withrow of Camden, Ohio, is looking at a mercy plea.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car along an eastern Indiana highway construction zone in 2020, killing four young siblings, plans to plead guilty and face sentencing Wednesday.

Corey Robert Withrow of Camden, Ohio, is looking at a mercy plea. That means Withrow will most likely plead guilty to all charges and ask for mercy from the judge in his sentencing.

Withrow faces four charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, four charges of reckless homicide and a charge of causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The crash on July 9, 2020 killed four siblings ages 6 to 15 and severely injured their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, who was driving the car. Anesa Noel Acosta, 15, rode in the passenger front seat. Three boys died in the back seat: Quintin Michael McGowan, 13, Brekkin Riley Bruce, 8, and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6.

"In the 32 years of law enforcement in my professional career, I can't say that I've seen a traffic crash quite as horrific as this,” said Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter at the time.

Investigators say Withrow was driving erratically before the crash and at high speed through the work zone. But traffic was moving freely in the work zone. Backed up or stopped traffic was ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash.