Wet, windy day at IMS sends drivers spinning during GMR Grand Prix

In the first half of the race, Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Rinus Veekay, Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist were all sent spinning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The GMR Grand Prix was off to a slick start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday after a threat of severe weather slowed the drivers' roll and forced fans out of the stands to wait out the rain.

The Grand Prix was set to take the green flag at 3:46 p.m. after lightning and rain in the Indianapolis area forced a delay. When it did begin, IndyCar had declared a wet start with all teams starting on rain tires.

Early in the race Alex Palou spun out into the grass and stalled trying to get back on the track. Not long after, Colton Herta slid on the track but had an incredible save that kept him out of the grass and in the race.

Then, just minutes later on Lap 16, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi made minor contact, then Jack Harvey came up on Newgarden's right rear and sent him spinning.

On lap 21, defending Grand Prix winner Rinus Veekay slid off the track in turn 2 and was nailed by Devlin DeFrancesco.

With less than 10 laps before the halfway point of the race, the winds had picked up at the track and the radar showed rain headed toward Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As rain neared the track, Scott Dixon was met with another challenge: He ran out of fuel while heading down pit lane, forcing the Chip Ganassi Racing crew to sprint about five stalls to get his car and push him ahead.

Plus, Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist both took a spin in turn 1.

