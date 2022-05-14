IndyCar adjusts Grand Prix start time for weather

The original start time for the Grand Prix was 3:45 p.m. ET. Now, the green flag will fall at 3:07 p.m. for the main event at IMS.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar adjusted the start time for Saturday's GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, citing the weather forecast of late-day storms in the area.

"After careful monitoring of likely weather conditions in the Indianapolis area this afternoon, INDYCAR officials have moved up the start time of today’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to 3:07 p.m. (ET), ensuring fans see the most NTT INDYCAR SERIES action," read the announced change from the Speedway officials shortly before 9 a.m.

SATURDAY STORM TIMELINE

Storms pop-up after 3 p.m. in northwestern Indiana and will track into the metro around 5 p.m. -- strong storm risk continues through the evening and ends around 10 p.m. | https://t.co/y6mFeHJTTE #INwx pic.twitter.com/W65wHMpfE0 — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 14, 2022

The start time for the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 also is moving up to 1:05 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix will still begin at 3 p.m. (ET) on NBC and WTHR, Peacock Premium and the IndyCar Radio Network.

Coverage of the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis also will be available via Peacock Premium and the IndyCar Radio Network.

Fans are encouraged to follow IndyCar social media for the latest updates.