Girl Scouts asking for support to send cookies to military members, first responders

Last year more than 66,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were donated as part of "Operation: Cookie Drop."

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is asking for help with sending cookies to local military members, first responders, and health care workers. Until the end of April, people will be able to purchase cookies that will go to heroes who put their lives on the line.

"Operation: Cookie Drop" is a council wide service project that provides packages of Girl Scout Cookies to local military men and women, veterans, firefighters, police officers, EMTs, health care workers and more.

“This is a perfect way to thank the brave and dedicated people who are serving our country and our local communities,” said Danielle Shockey, CEO for Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. “By donating Girl Scout Cookies through Operation: Cookie Drop, you’re doubling your efforts by supporting Girl Scout troops and showing your appreciation for our local heroes with a box of delicious treats.”