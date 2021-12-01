Girl Scout cookie season is here with safe delivery options

There are obvious concerns with the pandemic, and Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is taking steps to help make sure purchasers feel safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Say goodbye to those New Year's resolutions to eat better because Girl Scout Cookie season is here.

There are obvious concerns with the pandemic, and Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is taking steps to help make sure purchasers feel safe. Cookie delivery will get help from Grubhub, as customers will have the option to have the food delivery app deliver their cookies.

Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub's system.

"Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program," said Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey. "Proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming."

Girl Scout Cookie season runs through March 21.

People can purchase cookies in the following ways: