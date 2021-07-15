Get Vaccinated & Get Rewarded: Meijer giving $10 coupons to vaccinated shoppers

Customers who have already been vaccinated can bring their completed vaccination card to a local Meijer Pharmacy to receive the coupon.

Meijer has introduced a new initiative to encourage eligible individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the new Get Vaccinated & Get Rewarded incentive, Meijer is giving customers a $10 off coupon for any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at one of its pharmacies.

The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines, with any provider. Customers who have already been vaccinated can bring their completed vaccination card to a local Meijer Pharmacy to receive the coupon.

Both coupons are valid through July 15, 2021.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we’re not done yet. We’re hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance.”

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at Meijer can be completed here.

