INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy is back!
13News got a sneak peek of the set-up Wednesday.
Gen Con is the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America.
The "in-person" event here was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Gen Con features vendors, games, entertainment, a costume contest and more.
In order to keep everyone safe, masks are mandatory at the event - regardless of vaccination status.
The event has also added an attendance cap of one-half of the 2019 attendance.
The event this year has a hybrid model with some virtual programming.