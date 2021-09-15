'The Best Four Days in Gaming' is September 16-19 at the Indiana Convention Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy is back!

13News got a sneak peek of the set-up Wednesday.

Gen Con is the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America.

The "in-person" event here was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Gen Con features vendors, games, entertainment, a costume contest and more.

In order to keep everyone safe, masks are mandatory at the event - regardless of vaccination status.

The event has also added an attendance cap of one-half of the 2019 attendance.