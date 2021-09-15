Brickworld returns to state fairgrounds after virtual convention in 2020

LEGO fans will have the chance to shop and build their own creations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brickworld is coming back to Indianapolis after a year off.

The convention, which was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, will take place Oct. 2-3 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Brickworld features LEGO displays, vendor booths and activity areas for attendees to build their own LEGO creations.

There will also be meet-and-greet opportunities with contestants from the TV show "LEGO Masters" throughout the weekend.

A scale model of the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis will also be on display, among 50 large displays over 65,000 square feet inside the convention.

General admission tickets are $14 and $9 for military members and first responders who show ID when purchasing tickets at the door. There are $12 tickets available for pre-purchase online. Children under the age of 3 are free.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 convention will be valid at this year's event.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to buy tickets online in advance due to COVID-19 concerns. Also, guests are recommended to wear a mask and social distance at least six feet when looking at displays inside the convention. Hand sanitizing will be required to enter the play areas, which may see further restrictions at the event, based on CDC guidelines, organizers said.

Brickworld is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. The convention will be held in the Champions Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.