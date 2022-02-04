Indiana candle shops sells 'Candles for a Cause' benefiting Ukraine

Everything about the blue and yellow candle represents Ukraine, down to its scent paying homage to the country's national flower.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — A local business in Franklin, Indiana, is doing its part to help people in Ukraine by making candles.

Dan and Tauria Catlin own Middle Davids Artisan Candles & Gifts. They regularly use the proceeds from their candle sales to help local groups with their fundraisers.

“To know it’s going somewhere to help somebody really gives you the feeling you’re spending your time well,” said Tauria.

Their latest fundraiser is for their biggest cause yet. Proceeds for their newest line of candles called “Candles For a Cause” are not staying local but instead heading to help Ukrainian refugees flooding into Poland.

“They are struggling so much and [we] wanted to help them out. I can’t imagine trying to live through that situation. We are so lucky here. We thought we would try and do something to reach out to them,” said Tauria.

Everything about the blue and yellow candle represents Ukraine, down to its Sunflower Dream scent paying homage to Ukraine's national flower which has become a symbol of peace and resistance to Russia's invasion.

A portion of the proceeds for the Sunflower Dream scented soy candle will be donated to the International Relief Team, which will use the donations to provide food, water, shelter and other necessities to Ukrainian refugees.

“So many people come in and tell me it’s so nice. I didn’t know how I could do anything to help, and this gives me a concrete way that I can trust,” said Tauria.

The candles hit the shelves last week and they have already sold more than 60. Tauria said she’s humbled by the support.

“It’s just great. We can reach out a little bit because our community is strong and we can pull our resources to help people who aren’t in a safe place right now,” said Tauria.