Frank Anderson, former Marion County sheriff, passes away

Anderson was a U.S. Marshal before he became the first Black Marion County sheriff.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video accompanying this story is a 2021 13News profile of then-83-year-old retired sheriff Anderson.

Former Marion County Sheriff Frank Anderson passed away, the Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday.

Anderson served as a United States Marshal before his 2003 election as the first Black Marion County sheriff. He served two terms in that position.

His time in the U.S. Marshals Service was distinguished by his role in the successful federal takeover of Indianapolis Baptist Temple in 2001. The stand-off lasted several months. But the mild-tempered Anderson ended the standoff peacefully.

"The pastor was kneeling down to pray, I kneeled beside him and put my arm around him and said pastor, it's time to go," Anderson told 13News during a 2021 interview for a profile as part of the station's Black History Month coverage.

While sheriff, Anderson started a youth program called "Stop and Think." He surprised the student participants by giving them his personal cell phone number and instructed them to call before they made a wrong decision. The program targeted at-risk youth.