High school culinary teams compete to raise money for Indianapolis families

INDIANAPOLIS — Local high school students participated in an annual food fight, but instead of throwing it, they were cooking it.

It’s part of Westminster Neighborhood Services' annual fundraiser for families on the near eastside.

The organization provides education support, access to basic needs and community connections to empower neighbors.

Every year, the food fight is Westminster’s biggest fundraising event. Four teams squared off in a “Chopped” style competition for the title of Master Chef.

They use items from the Westminster Food Pantry to create appetizers.

“This helps us go into summer when things really start picking up and kids are out of school. It helps us continue to feed our neighbors on the near east side,” said Chrissy Petersen, executive director of Westminster Neighborhood Services.

The winner is chosen by a panel of judges and that team receives scholarships to Sullivan University - and bragging rights.