Riley, Popeyes team up for fundraising campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — All 16 Popeyes locations in central Indiana will be asking customers to round up their purchases to donate to the Riley Children's Foundation.
The fundraiser begins Friday, Nov. 26 and goes through Friday, Dec. 24.
Guests can round up their purchases at the drive-thru or counter inside.
"These donations help bring hope and healing to our Riley kids and their families. Thanks to everyone who donates to Riley this holiday season," said Alane Helmer, associate vice president of corporate and foundation giving for the Riley Children’s Foundation.
Last year, the campaign raised $30,000 for Riley Hospital for Children.
Here are the participating locations:
- Anderson: 5713 S. Scatterfield Road
- Avon: 9302 E U.S. Highway 36
- Carmel: 625 E. Carmel Drive
- Fishers: 9403 Ambleside Drive
- Greenfield: 1981 N. State St.
- Greenwood: 270 State Road 135
- Indianapolis: 2402 E. 38th St.
- Indianapolis: 2902 Madison Ave.
- Indianapolis: 3128 E. Washington St.
- Indianapolis: 3201 W. 16th St.
- Indianapolis: 3633 W. 86th St.
- Indianapolis: 5020 E. County Line Road
- Indianapolis: 6161 E. 82nd St.
- Indianapolis: 7615 Pendleton Pike
- Indianapolis: 10087 E. Washington St.
- Plainfield: 2304 E. Main St.
