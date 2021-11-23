Riley, Popeyes team up for fundraising campaign

Last year, the campaign raised $30,000 for Riley Hospital for Children.

INDIANAPOLIS — All 16 Popeyes locations in central Indiana will be asking customers to round up their purchases to donate to the Riley Children's Foundation.

The fundraiser begins Friday, Nov. 26 and goes through Friday, Dec. 24.

Guests can round up their purchases at the drive-thru or counter inside.

"These donations help bring hope and healing to our Riley kids and their families. Thanks to everyone who donates to Riley this holiday season," said Alane Helmer, associate vice president of corporate and foundation giving for the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Last year, the campaign raised $30,000 for Riley Hospital for Children.

Here are the participating locations:

Anderson: 5713 S. Scatterfield Road

Avon: 9302 E U.S. Highway 36

Carmel: 625 E. Carmel Drive

Fishers: 9403 Ambleside Drive

Greenfield: 1981 N. State St.

Greenwood: 270 State Road 135

Indianapolis: 2402 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis: 2902 Madison Ave.

Indianapolis: 3128 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis: 3201 W. 16th St.

Indianapolis: 3633 W. 86th St.

Indianapolis: 5020 E. County Line Road

Indianapolis: 6161 E. 82nd St.

Indianapolis: 7615 Pendleton Pike

Indianapolis: 10087 E. Washington St.

Plainfield: 2304 E. Main St.