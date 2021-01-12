Firefighters credited with saving Hancock County horse

Sugar Creek Township Fire Department and Buck Creek Township Fire Department worked together to lift the horse out of a creek.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Tuesday started rough for Lola, a Tennessee walking horse mare in her late 20s living in Hancock County.

When all the other horses came up for breakfast from their Greenfield pasture, Lola was not with them.

A quick search found she had fallen in a creek, was stuck, and was exhausted from straining to keep her head above water. When she was found, temperatures were in the low 30s and the water she was in was frigid.

Sugar Creek Township Fire Department and Buck Creek Township Fire Department responded and quickly went to work. Using a backhoe, they placed straps under Lola and were able to lift her out of the water and to dry land.

After about 10 minutes, Lola began standing on her own and eating some hay.

Natalie Skillman, veterinarian and owner of Skillman Veterinary Services, said the 24 hours after are critical for Lola and asked people to keep their fingers crossed for a smooth recovery.

Skillman posted about the experience on Facebook and thanked the firefighters for helping save Lola.