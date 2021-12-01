Indianapolis airport canine featured in annual TSA calendar

The calendar highlights 12 hard-working canines who keep transportation systems safe across the country.

INDIANAPOLIS — Strike a pose! An Indianapolis officer is featured in the Transportation Security Administration's annual canine calendar.

The TSA released its 2022 calendar, highlighting 12 hard-working canines who keep transportation systems safe across the country. The calendar also includes traveling tips and facts about the TSA.

Ari, a German shorthaired pointer who works at the Indianapolis International Airport, gets the spotlight for September.

According to the calendar, Ari was born Sept. 4, 2016, and likes to go to the big field out behind his handler's property, where he has tons of room to stretch his legs and run as fast as he can.

TSA officials said Ari's favorite treat is an old-fashioned Milk-Bone, but he also enjoys sitting by the refrigerator ice maker, waiting for an ice cube to fall. His favorite toy is a KONG, but officials said he will play with any kind of ball.

In 2020, the TSA recognized Ari's handler, Keith Gray, as the Canine Handler of the Year.

“We are all excited for Keith and his canine partners, TTirado and Ari, on winning such a prestigious award as TSA’s 2020 Canine Handler of the Year,” said Aaron Batt, TSA’s Indiana Federal Security Director. “Throughout the year, Keith participated in a two-dog pilot program where he trained his new, uncertified partner Ari, while simultaneously working alongside his operational partner TTirado, so there were no gaps in their operational capabilities.”

TTirado retired after an eight-year career and was adopted by Gray's family.

Today, we’re rolling out our paw-some TSA Canine Calendar! Enjoy 12 months of treats with pictures, facts & other bits of fun from Alona & her friends. Download your 2022 TSA Canine Calendar today! https://t.co/ot8tZQYbqT#CyberMonday pic.twitter.com/V4tDo1R92w — TSA (@TSA) November 29, 2021

Click here to download the 2022 calendar.

TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide. Each dog is specially trained to detect the scent of explosive materials. Click here to learn more about the program.