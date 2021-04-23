Family remembers husband, father and veteran killed in FedEx shooting

Steve Weisert and his wife, Mary Carol, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this fall.

INDIANAPOLIS — All that is left for the Weiserts are the memories as they flip through old pictures of their husband and father, Steve.

There are moments of laughter in between grief that feels inescapable.

“He was so much a part of our life and then he’s gone,” said Steve’s wife, Mary Carol. “And we were married almost 50 years, we were going to celebrate our 50th anniversary in the fall.”

The 74-year-old was among the eight lives taken last week in the mass shooting at FedEx Ground in Indianapolis.

“It was almost indescribable. The pain was excruciating,” said Steve's son, Mike. “Just complete shock and disbelief.”

Weisert was an Air Force veteran, then a retired engineer who worked at FedEx because he just couldn’t sit still.

“He liked the satisfaction of working and providing. He was very hardworking,” said Mary Carol.

But what is toughest to stomach is they feel this was preventable, if warnings about the shooter had been taken more seriously.

“I don’t know why they thought just by ignoring this he was going to go away. He was making threats,” Mike said.

“The idea that they are able to acquire these guns, it’s just inexcusable,” said daughter Lisa Weisert.

Their loss puts everything into question. The biggest is, ‘Why?’