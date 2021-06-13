Father and 10-year-old son killed in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A Goshen man and his 10-year-old son died early Sunday morning in a crash with a semi-truck in Kosciusko County.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning emergency crews were sent to the intersection of US 30 and CR 875 W in Etna Township for a two-vehicle crash.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Marlin Fuentes, Sr., and his 10-year-old son Marlin Fuentes, Jr., were in a Mazda going south on CR 875 W.
As they approached US 30, a semi-truck traveling west on US 30 was approaching CR 875 W.
The sheriff's office said Fuentes, Sr., failed to yield to the semi-truck at the intersection.
The semi-truck struck the driver's side door of the Fuentes' car killing both the driver and passenger. The coroner's office pronounced them both dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.