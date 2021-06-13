Father and 10-year-old son killed in Kosciusko County crash

32-year-old Marlin Fuentes, Sr., and his 10-year-old son Marlin Fuentes, Jr., died in a crash with a semi-truck early Sunday morning.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A Goshen man and his 10-year-old son died early Sunday morning in a crash with a semi-truck in Kosciusko County.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning emergency crews were sent to the intersection of US 30 and CR 875 W in Etna Township for a two-vehicle crash.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Marlin Fuentes, Sr., and his 10-year-old son Marlin Fuentes, Jr., were in a Mazda going south on CR 875 W.

As they approached US 30, a semi-truck traveling west on US 30 was approaching CR 875 W.

The sheriff's office said Fuentes, Sr., failed to yield to the semi-truck at the intersection.

The semi-truck struck the driver's side door of the Fuentes' car killing both the driver and passenger. The coroner's office pronounced them both dead at the scene.