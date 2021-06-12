Semi strikes and kills man walking on I-465 on Indy's west side

The man was walking in the roadway just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck.

INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating an accident that killed a man who was walking on Interstate 465 on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., Indiana State Police dispatchers received an emergency call about a person struck by a truck in the southbound lanes of I-465 near the Interstate 74/Crawfordsville Road interchange.

First responders found the man in roadway near the semi tractor-trailer, which stopped in the center lane of I-465.

The man was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police. Medics took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are not sharing the man's identity until they notify his relatives.

State Police crash reconstructionists determined the man was in the roadway when the southbound semi struck him.

The driver of the semi, also not identified by police, was not injured and is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the crash occurred.

Investigators are trying to determine why the dead man was in the roadway since there were no disabled vehicles found in the immediate area.