Family, friends release balloons in memory of 16-year-old murder victim

Serenity Wilson was shot and killed at a block party on Forest Manor Avenue Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Balloons were released Friday night in memory of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed at a neighborhood block party Monday night.

Serenity Wilson's family was at the event, sharing how they want her to be remembered.

"She made me a 'Gigi.' She was my first born. And y'all took that away from me. I'm going to always miss you. I love you Serenity," Wilson's grandmother said to the crowd Friday.

Those gathered were honoring a daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend.

"She have a lot of love. And she was a beautiful spirit. She was a social butterfly. And she loved so many, so many," her grandmother said. "And I just want to say thank you. Y'all be safe. And y'all put them guns down."

Wilson was killed during a party on Forest Manor Avenue on the east side Monday night.

"We see that my baby got a legacy that's about to go on forever. We not saying rest in heaven. We not saying long live. It's 'Forever 16,'" said Wilson's aunt China.

Wilson's family members want the community to know how she made them smile.

"She's just, like, a lovely girl. She would make anybody smile. And sometimes we do argue because we're siblings, but we always make up. And we'd be playing Roblox with my little brother. Serenity, to me, was the person I could always count on and the person...I could look up to her," said her 12-year-old sister, Sa'Mya Boyd.

For now, the celebration of Serenity's life is what this family has to hold onto.

"This makes me happy because she talked to a lot of people. She was so social. This is a big turnout for her. I know she would be happy," said another of Serenity's sisters, 17-year-old Sa'Niyah Boyd.