EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Employees in Indiana's third-largest school district are getting $1,000 bonuses.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. says federal aid and cost savings are making the payments possible for 3,100 people who have been employed since mid-November.

The money will be paid at the end of May.

Superintendent David Smith says schools would not have opened safely without the "work and commitment" of employees.