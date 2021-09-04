IPS to hold virtual town halls to discuss potential transportation changes

The school district wants feedback from parents about their proposed transportation plan.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools wants to share more about its new transportation plan and get feedback from parents.

The district is hosting a series of virtual town hall meetings April 12-16 to share details about the administration's latest proposed changes to district transportation for the 2021–22 school year.

On Monday, district leaders will talk about IPS Walk Zones and the yellow bus service to IndyGo for High School students.

On Tuesday, walk zones will be discussed. Specifically, the district will discuss executing existing board policy regarding school walk zones at every school across the district. They will also talk about reducing the number of yellow bus routes needed for student transport.

Friday, they will only talk about transferring some high school students from yellow bus service to IndyGo. It's a move the district said would reduce the number of yellow bus routes needed for student transport.

Students and families can learn details and get their questions answered live at one of the following town halls conducted via Zoom. Registration is required.

Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

IPS Walk Zones and IndyGo - click here to register.

Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m.

IPS Walk Zones - click here to register.

Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m.

IPS IndyGo - click here to register.

Spanish interpretation will be available for each town hall meeting.