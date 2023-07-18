Eskenazi's 'Fresh For You Market on Wheels' now open

The hybrid mobile grocery store and food pantry is helping provide essential nutrients to Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health is providing fresh food to the community at the "Fresh for You Market on Wheels," a mobile grocery store and food pantry hybrid that will be parked at various locations throughout the city to help eliminate barriers in obtaining healthy food.

The mobile grocery store and food pantry serves as a self-sustaining model to address food insecurity.

The Fresh for You Market on Wheels is a former Indianapolis city bus donated by IndyGo.

The 40-foot-bus has been transformed into a small grocery store, complete with fridges, freezers, grocery shelves, a filtration system, and a kitchen, where an on-board chef will prepare hot, made-to-order food and host live cooking demonstrations, showing how to utilize items found on the bus in a variety of recipes.

Each weekday, the Fresh for You Market on Wheels will be parked at a different location in Indianapolis, providing accessibility for community residents.

Locations were selected based on the highest need among Eskenazi Health patients who identify as food insecure and for those living in areas with little to no access to traditional grocery stores, the hospital said in a statement.

The Fresh for You Market on Wheels is open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the following locations: